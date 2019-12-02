The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge
Richard Helppie's The Common Bridge
Episode 9- Breaking Down a Bloomberg Entry
0:00
-12:02

Episode 9- Breaking Down a Bloomberg Entry

The Common Bridge's avatar
The Common Bridge
Dec 02, 2019

Rich takes a few minutes to ponder what Micheal Bloomberg's entry into the 2020 Presidential race might mean.

Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Helppie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture