Episode 91- Climate Change, Global Warming for the Common Man with Dr. Richard Alley
Feb 28, 2021

Rich has a special guest, Dr. Richard Alley, a Geologist and Climatologist from Penn State University discussing Global Warming, Climate Change and the fuzzy math in between.

