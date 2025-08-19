The Common Bridge

July 2025

The Crisis of Healthcare Economics: How Marketing Must Evolve.
A Conversation with Brandon Edwards
  
n8 kaufman
1
35:30
What's Really in the Big Beautiful Bill for Medicaid?
A Conversation with Rich Helppie
  
n8 kaufman
1
20:25
Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate Series
A Conversation with Lt. Governor of Michigan, Garlin Gilchrist II
  
Rich Helppie The Common Bridge
39:27
Who Guards the Guardians? Inside Healthcare Governance
Nate Kaufman's Conversation with Jamie Orlikoff
  
Rich Helppie The Common Bridge
27:38

June 2025

Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate Series:
A Conversation with Mike Duggan
  
Rich Helppie The Common Bridge
26:10
Rich Helppie Hosting on WJR Radio June 23&24
Education & Healthcare Guests, Including Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist
  
The Common Bridge Editor
Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate Series:
A Conversation with Chris Swanson
  
Rich Helppie The Common Bridge
2
46:50
Fate of Vance L Boelter?
Accused Minnesota assassin Vance Boelter is on the run.
  
Rich Helppie The Common Bridge
2
Los Angeles: Too Soon to Call it a Civil War?
And the Solution is?
  
Rich Helppie The Common Bridge
3
