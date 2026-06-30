Why The Real World Feels Different Than The News

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Brian Kruger

Hello, and welcome to The Common Bridge. That’s right, it’s not Rich, it’s me, Brian Kruger, the producer of The Common Bridge—but just for a moment. We recorded this episode two weeks ago, just after returning from the Mackinac Policy Conference, which is held on lovely Mackinac Island in Michigan, and we decided to do our sort of bi-annual—twice, maybe three times a year, mailbag, but this time we’re mashing everything in with comments we’ve gotten online, as well as some really nice comments about our show at the Mackinac Policy Conference. So we’ve written some things down, going through some topics with Rich. I think you’ll think this is a lot of fun. We’re going to join this conversation in progress. Again, this is episode 322 of The Common Bridge.

Brian Kruger

Well, I’ll tell you what... and thanks for having me on the show, it’s good to see you again, and it was nice spending some time with you up on Mackinac Island for the Michigan Policy Conference, that was great. There are a couple of things that come to mind, especially of what you just talked about. The World Cup is in town, as it were, and Scotland has taken over Boston, and English is everywhere, and YouTube is filled with foreigners who have never been to the U.S. and they’re posting a ton about how much they love the United States. They’re going, “This place is amazing, your houses are big, your food is amazing.” We get a bunch of it. It’s just fun. You get on YouTube, but you can hear it from all over the place, from these travelers from around the country. Now, that doesn’t really work well with the narrative that’s out there from one side of the press, which wants to tell you that everything’s terrible, and they want to show you the Delaney Deportation Center in New Jersey, because they have to push that. If you listen to people who come here, they want to live here, they love it here. So, tell me, where’s the disconnect? Is it get right back to believing what you’re seeing on TV? Because what I’m seeing all over YouTube the last few days is Scotland loves the U.S. and so do the English, and so do the Paraguays, and so do the Italians, and they’re just having a ball.

Richard Helppie

I guess the theme I would say is look at your real-world experiences and break out of your bubbles, apparently people don’t want to hear a different view. Look, immigration is a great example. You have people that are going out to the street at the Delaney Center saying we have to stop this, it’s the most terrible thing. And then you have people go, “Look, we’re just enforcing the law, we’re removing people.” My cut on this is do something worthwhile if you don’t like the way that people that entered the country illegally are being treated and asked to leave. It’s a very simple solution. I counted, there are 100 protesters, right? If every one of those protesters would take two immigrants into their home and spread that across the country, the problem would be solved. There would be no immigration crisis at all. By the way, I did float this to someone that is decidedly a left of center person, and I said, well, why don’t you take in a couple, you’ve got room, your kids are grown, and the answer was, well, I would, but I’d really want to screen them and find out who they are. I’m like, are you listening to yourself? You’re out there advocating for no screening, anyone comes in, can come right up to your front door. This is where logic has been abandoned for irrationality. As you know, I’m a pattern recognizer, and so here it is today. “Blank” turns on Trump, Trump loses support from “blank,” oh, latest Trump threat “blank,” Trump failure “X.” And if you go back weeks ago, it was just different blanks being filled in. Now, as ,you know, I have not been a fan of Donald Trump—there are things he does... but I also look in my lifetime that there have been 13 presidents; we’re going to be alright. But I don’t understand the mentality that goes online every day and for hours at a time that republishes stuff that is easily false, goes back to that same source and publishes it all over again. You’re making yourself miserable, right? Stop.

Brian Kruger

I think a lot of it is manufactured too, Rich. Why do you think that the protest—the only protest that was being covered by the media—was in Minneapolis, and when that shut down, there was quiet for a long time. And then another one popped up and it was in New Jersey, next to the largest media outlets in the country. I think that there are hundreds of them, because there are hundreds of them that get paid. I think they should probably get paid more. They should unionize, because it’s getting a little trickier out there with them. I think this is being shoved at us in such a way to keep us mad at each other, and I think what you’re seeing being republished all the time online and regurgitated is done through bots—70% of online social media posts right now are bots, 70%.

Richard Helppie

I don’t know, because I haven’t gone into that. I’ve heard the allegations that it’s paid protesters. I have not seen it with my own eyes. I don’t have any independent verification of that, so I don’t know if that’s happening or not. You see politicians like Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey and Tim Walz up in Minnesota, standing in front of things and giving proclamations. It’s being done for some kind of political purposes. I mean, I don’t know, but I would just like to see people think a little bit more. I’m going to share with you a headline from the Detroit News today, “Michigan LGBTQ Group Labels Israel Flag Harmful Symbolism.” Okay, then. And what country in the Middle East could this group—called Out Front Kalamazoo—operate in? Let’s see... Israel.

Brian Kruger

Only Israel.

Richard Helppie

I don’t know if there are others or not, but certainly others not in the Middle East.

Brian Kruger

Yeah.

Richard Helppie

Not going to happen, and I’m thinking, can we at least think this through. Why would you react to some of your own volunteers who are Jewish wearing the Star of David on their clothing and not say we embrace our neighbors of the Jewish faith, and of Jewish heritage. Here’s another headline, also today, same paper: “Michigan House Okays Snyder Backed Innovative Programs for Public Schools.” Of course, Rick Snyder was a Republican governor for the state of Michigan.

Brian Kruger

You talked to him about this, I think.

Richard Helppie

We did. We’ve got an eight or nine minute clip for him. But listen, to go into the story, this measure passed 107-0 in the Michigan House. Why isn’t the headline “House Unanimously Backs Innovation in Education.”

Brian Kruger

Or overwhelmingly, at least, right?

Richard Helppie

Right. I mean, it’s a program for 21st century education, and we have got to do something different. But just to spin on it... Rick Snyder is a quiet, just get stuff done guy, and he’s a really capable executive. Politics doesn’t deserve him, but we had him for a while. The story on CNN—I’ll pick on them for a minute—about the algae in the reflecting pool, why can’t we say that we shouldn’t have algae in there? It should look good. Like you said, when people come from another country, why don’t they see us at our best? Why is it bad if the graffiti gets cleaned up and the graffiti gets removed? Look at San Francisco. When President Xi came from China, Governor Newsom cleaned the streets, got all the addicts and things off the streets, swept out the encampments. So it can be done. Why not do it? And speaking of Governor Newsom—I had to look this up too—California has spent billions on homelessness, yet the homeless population grew substantially.

Brian Kruger

Yeah, substantially.

Richard Helppie

CNN reported on it, it was 2023. And then, of course, there’s the train to nowhere. But let’s just jump over now to what else is going on in the news. Bill Pulte Jr. gets nominated as the director of National Intelligence.

Brian Kruger

Right.

Richard Helppie

There is not a shred of qualifications that I can discern that would say, good call. Anybody doing anything in leadership policy and critical areas like intelligence, you better not be seeing stuff for the first time.

Brian Kruger

That’s right. I agree.

Richard Helppie

If we got a signal out of Russia, Iran, Ukraine, wherever—you need someone that says, we know who’s doing this, we know why they’re doing it, and how they react, and where it affects other people. That’s what you need. We can do a lot better on that front as well.

Brian Kruger

Do you think that it’s incumbent upon at least decent journalists to reflect on what they might have said in the past to say, you know what, we got that one wrong. You and I, a year ago, were talking—we had a podcast on this—about the tariffs and what kind of impact there was going to be. And Paul Krugman, who was formerly with the New York Times—is now a colleague, a Substack writer—on April 8th said, just before they were announced, but they were being talked about, on WBUR, that if the tariffs happen, and it looks quite likely that it will, it’ll actually be the first time in history that a president has actually caused a recession. And then he went on to say, who’s going to want to commit money to an investment project where the whole environment for investment depends on the whims of Donald Trump. I don’t have to remind everybody that at least two days ago from when this was recorded the Dow hit a record high of 52,281. We’re not in a recession, the economy is booming. We probably could use an inflation rate ticked down a couple of points, but why won’t they come back and say, we had that wrong, it looks like this rolled out a little differently. What are your thoughts on that?

Richard Helppie

Well, because there’s not a market for reflection, there’s not a market for, hey, there was another way to look at it. I particularly find it funny with economists because there’s a joke, I just want to find a one-handed economist. If you ask an economist what’s going to happen now that Strait of Hormuz is open, they’ll say, well, now we’re going to flow with all the stuff from Venezuela, and producing domestically, and the oil sands coming in from Canada, oil prices are definitely going to go down. And then they’ll say, but on the other hand, [laughter] producers got used to having high prices, so they’re going to keep it. So, what we need is a one-handed economist from time to time.

Brian Kruger

I’ve got to ask you, we’re both based in Michigan, and everybody who watches this show, listens or reads about it knows that’s true. About a month ago, there was fear in the media that when school gets out and vacations start, gas prices are going to be over $5 a gallon, and this will truly be the end and the implosion of the US economy. Well, this morning the average gas price is down to $69 a barrel, and at the pump it’s dropped under $4 a gallon. Not great, but I think it’ll continue to jump, because it can be a glut. Again, nobody’s coming back to say we had that wrong, it looks like it’s going to be decent travel for the record number of drivers this summer going to vacation spots around the country—good news and exciting for travelers in the U.S. But let’s not focus on that, let’s find hate rolling into November to make sure that everybody hates what’s going on. So they need to come up with new stuff all the time.

Richard Helppie

The narrative has flipped over now to, we didn’t get anything meaningful accomplished with the attacks on Iran, lost 13 lives of our best, and spent billions on the war itself, and also consumers spent billions at the pump. That’s certainly all true, and that’s certainly all on the cost side, and what can’t be discerned is, did it do any good? There’s not a learned person on the planet that thinks Iran’s ambitions are resolved. It’s not there. They’re still going to want this. They’re still going to try to do things, and we’re going to have to have vigilance about that. Now, we will be arguing for decades about whether these attacks were well justified, whether they were effective, whether they created any lasting change any place, but this is what I do when these kind of situations occur. I listen to see what the political opposition says—whether it’s President Obama, President Trump, or another president—what’s the political opposition saying? What you’re not hearing right now is a lot of, well, we never should have done that, etc. You hear that we don’t know what we’ve created, which is true. We don’t know what we’ve created, but the political opposition is really half-hearted. My sense is they know stuff that we don’t know, and it’s way over the heads of your average person. We attacked Iraq during the Bush administration, and a lot of leading Democrats came out and said we had to do this, former President Clinton was very emphatic about that. During the Obama administration, when he [bailed out] the automotive industry, there wasn’t anybody that came out and said bad idea. I mean, look, it was overdue and you could argue that they should have done it through bankruptcy. We kind of ended up in the same place with rationalizing the production capacity with the demand capacity. You didn’t hear that. I know where you’re going next, Brian, what about the signature legislation from the Obama administration?

Brian Kruger

Oh man, how do you unpack that?

Richard Helppie

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. And today, what’s the number one issue in health care? It’s affordability.

Brian Kruger

Affordability, yeah.

Richard Helppie

And we’ve had this law in place now for 16 years. Remember, it was going to save everybody $2,500, you keep your own doctor. For the record, at the time when I read the legislation, I said it’s not going to do any of that stuff. It was a tax and rationing bill. I’m not saying that today’s medical inflation is caused by that, but you can see we didn’t get it fixed. Maybe a different time if you want to do a story about the structural things that have to happen in healthcare in order to get this problem resolved, I’m happy to do that. It’s way too much...

Brian Kruger

You’d be a good person for that, too.

Richard Helppie

I kind of this phase of life, I can just kind of let it rip. [Laughter]

Brian Kruger

Does it relate to being a grandfather? [Laughter]

Richard Helppie

My ability to care about someone’s reaction is... , it’s basically zero. I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings but I’m not going to listen to nonsense and go, well, I don’t want to offend you. No, can we look at facts? Facts are really cool.

Brian Kruger

There’s a big part of the news out there right now, it’s been going on for a while, too. You and I both grew up during a time where anti-Semitism was as alarming as using the N word. It was pure racism and now it’s being clouded in kind of a strange way. For instance, an estimated 30,000 Christians have been murdered by Muslims in Nigeria over the last year, but the media and some influencers are still stuck on “let’s free Palestine.” Comedian Jerry Seinfeld recently said, when asked about freeing Palestine, he said, you guys are making this too hard, why don’t you just make it easy on yourselves and say you hate Jews, it has nothing to do with Palestine. Palestine, I don’t think you care about Palestine. You can wear one of the gowns that has the design, but it’s not about Palestine. You don’t like Jews, just say that, it makes it easier. And I see that also happening with a lot of what’s going on about people thinking the Israeli flag is hatred. Take that however you will, but why isn’t the media covering with more vengeance the 30,000 Christians who have been... you want to talk about genocide, that’s it in Nigeria by Muslims. It’s not covered because it’s really about, I guess, maybe white people in the Middle East, the only ones there. I don’t know what it is, but also all of a sudden anti-Semitism is in fashion, and now it’s completely okay to openly say that you don’t like Israel, you don’t like Jews. Anybody who tries to say no, no, it’s about Netanyahu, I think they’re full of it. I think they’re.. it’s just anti-Semitic, and it’s terrible.

Richard Helppie

Well, if you recall, we had Professor Emeritus Todd Edelman on our program, who went over the entire history of the Middle East and Palestine and the formation of Israel and all the factions there. Indeed, Israelis were referred to as Palestinians because they lived there—that was part of it. I’m troubled by hatred and genocide against any group based on a description of a person, be it their race, their creed, their religion, their country of origin, their age, their sexual orientation, their gender. I mean, we’ve got to be kinder universally, we need to do that. The troubling thing about the... and by the way, we’re never going to sort out the Middle East.

Brian Kruger

I totally agree with that.

Richard Helppie

It’s been millennia, it’s not ever going to be clean and crisp. We’ve gone through numerous generations that don’t want to solve this, and I don’t want to get into both side-ism, but I do think that it’s very dangerous when a part of the political world starts adopting the exact same technique that the Third Reich used. We’re going to scapegoat Jews. We’re going to drag them out of their homes. We are going to wantonly kill them. And there have been persecutions on Christians too. We need to stand up for the slaughter of innocence. Period. Full stop. Allowing anti-Semitism to creep in will just lead us to the same place that World War II led us; we’re going to have bitter fighting and untold death, and we don’t need it. But I also find it interesting that the press, the political opposition, called our current president a Nazi consistently for years so they’ve watered down the term. Then the Secretary of Defense—or Secretary of War, if you prefer, which I think it’s stupid to rename the thing, but that’s Trump being Trump, the ridiculous level that the man invokes sometimes just not, but anyway—when our Secretary of Defense/Secretary of War had a Christian symbol tattoo, they tried to fashion that into, oh, you see, he’s letting real Nazis in here, Hegseth has to resign, Hegseth has to go, etc. etc. etc.

Brian Kruger

At least one week of news cycles hit that, yep, you’re right.

Richard Helppie

Well, in recent weeks now, Graham Platner, who is running for the Senate in Maine, has an actual Nazi tattoo and they’re like, no, we’re good. Come on! What would cause somebody to look at the same people telling you that Hegseth has to go for something that’s not even a Nazi symbol, but Platner, he’s our guy, and it’s not the only wart on this fella.

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Richard Helppie

But I know what you’re thinking, Brian, what about the candidates we have for Senate? We can do a lot better, even discounting for how crazy Texas politics are. Imagine if you’re a reasonable person any place in the great state of Texas, your forehead and any rigid wall are probably going to be meeting each other. No, no, no, make it stop! Your choice is Ken Paxton or Talarico. Paxton has a long record of giving people reasons not to vote for him, and the thing to say about Talarico, he’s clearly out of his mind but he’s probably going to get 48% of the vote. I don’t know, I guess we’ll wait and see, but these are not our best and our brightest or the people we want to lead us. We’re ruining the elections because they are separated from what we do day to day. And what’s the news cycle about? It’s about all the crazy stuff Paxton has done, and all the crazy stuff Talarico is. That’s what we’re talking about. What are the real issues? What’s energy policy? What is immigration policy, which are all really important to Texas. I don’t know what to do about that. We have a guy running for Senate in Michigan, El-Sayed, who said just because you do something illegal doesn’t reduce your political power when he reacted to the story about an organized gang that was attacking homes of University of Michigan leadership, spraying toxic things on their homes where their kids live.

Brian Kruger

Yep, threatening their families.

Richard Helppie

Yep, where’s the universal condemnation? Like, who are you pandering to?

Brian Kruger

You start answering your own question, or why do we keep electing crazy people, people who aren’t qualified? You and I both know... we’re older now, we both have been introduced, have friends, and have known of really, really smart people who would just be incredible people to have in decision-making capacity. Nobody, none of them, would ever want to be a politician, and that’s a problem.

Richard Helppie

I don’t know where we move on from this, but I don’t care where people were educated—MSU, TCU—but my alma mater is STFU, [laughter] because that’s what you could hear me chanting. People need to STFU and do a little bit of research. We all have to strive for something in the future that works for everybody, and you’re seeing the collisions now against the—I don’t know how you want to frame this—anti-unity or anti-American agenda where in Dearborn, Michigan, Hamtramck, Michigan, other places that, have said we’re not doing any Pride celebrations. Pride, to mean celebration of gay and lesbian people. It is an affront Allah. That’s an intractable thing. And I don’t want to see us go back to the days where people just trying to lead their lives based on who they love and who they’re attracted to got raided and beat up and discriminated against, and have limited rights about who they marry, and so forth. We don’t want. On the other hand, the L and the G, and probably the B, we get that, but then they started tacking on other letters, which are not remotely associated, and some of the horrible displays we’ve seen... To live a life of dignity, yes, to get on a float and simulate sex acts, no.

Brian Kruger

What’s going on in Long Island, there’s an LGBTQ group that’s upset saying, “Hey, look, in our community they celebrate veterans with banners on the street signs from May until November. How come they get a whole summer and we can’t have our LGBTQ flags up on the street signs for more than a month.” You’re barking up the wrong tree if you start going after the veterans for what they do.

Richard Helppie

Look, equating the two is the height of ridiculousness. Somebody that has gone to serve—I did not have that experience—everyone I know that served, it was a profound period of their life, and it’s sacrifice, it’s putting up with stuff, because that’s what comes with the territory. We need to honor them, because no matter what race or gender or orientation they might be, they went to serve, and they went to serve selflessly. They did not go to serve to become some kind of controversy, they went and did their duty. Now to say that we have to have an equal based on who people want to couple with romantically and sexually, let’s take that to the extreme. Now, does that mean that we’re going to have heterosexual couples get their banners too? Well, why not? You’re not proud? I mean, it just gets a little crazy. Then when we get into the definition of what gender is—males and females that we destroyed, and we’re trying to come back now—from an era between the two Trump presidencies that undermined Title IX, which let women and girls compete with women and girls. How that got to be controversial or somehow an affront to someone else’s rights is insane. It is absolutely insane. See what I told you, Brian, I get to come out and say this stuff. I don’t care how a person wants to present. You’re an adult, fine, I’m good.

Brian Kruger

Totally agree. Have at it. I’ve many friends in that community. Have at it.

Richard Helppie

I’ve had interactions with people that are trans and I have gay and lesbian friends. It is what it is. Just go live your life.

Brian Kruger

That’s right. Well, Rich, how can you bring this all home for us? I know we’re both on limited time today.

Richard Helppie

We didn’t get to talk about climate change or not, we didn’t get to talk about California voting or not, we didn’t get to talk about the numbers that are coming out vis-a-vis the amount of fentanyl that’s not getting into the United States, we did not get to talk about the money laundering through Act Blue and the taking the fifth. We didn’t get to talk about the UFC on the White House lawn—such a dignified thing. Come on. If you like the UFC, fabulous, go see the UFC, but not on the White House lawn, please, Mr. President, stop it. We didn’t get to talk about the difference between the Trump first presidency and this current one. I think one of the things is he’s sleeping better because we’re not getting 3am tweets when he’s sitting on the throne, which you got to admit...

Brian Kruger

That was the only thing you really wanted to ask him and we covered that in the podcast. You said, “This next time around, please, no more texting on the toilet at three in the morning.” And you’ve gotten that, so he must have heard you.

Richard Helppie

But he still does outrageous things. By the way, every time that they try to do something like bringing a case, it’s always framed as Trump’s retribution, but it was never framed as Trump’s malicious prosecution; we’re pinging between these two extremes. The situation that created the environment for Donald Trump to get elected didn’t happen in a vacuum, and I was writing about this way before 2016. Both of the established parties have failed the American people; they really are tone deaf. They don’t think they have to answer to anybody. The press is out there running their narrative. At the time, I said the only good thing about Trump getting nominated would be that he would destroy the Republican establishment. Fast forward now ten years, and he has. It is not the same Republican Party. I don’t even know who they are, 100%.

Brian Kruger

The Democrat party, he essentially destroyed the Democratic Party.

Richard Helppie

Well, that’s the other thing I said, that the only thing about him winning was it would blow up the establishment of the Democratic Party. That’s something that’s just now started, because if you look at the top of the ticket, the Democrats responded by running very establishment candidates in Hillary Clinton and in Joe Biden. Now the I think the battle’s on for the soul of the Democratic Party, and I don’t know where the voice of reason is, I don’t know if there are legs for the radical parts of it. You have an avowed socialist Marxist running New York City, you can’t put the fires out in Los Angeles, is that what people want? You’ve got billions spent on a train to nowhere in California.

Brian Kruger

Yep, but they could get re-elected again, not Gavin Newsom, he’s out, but Karen Bass...

Richard Helppie

Oh no, oh no, no, no, I would not rule out Gavin Newsom getting the nomination. That’s what I meant when I said it’s a battle for the soul of the party. Think about the pandering that may have to go on from, let’s say, somebody coming from the reasonable middle, what they’re going to have to do to build a coalition. And then think about somebody coming from the further Left reaches of the Democratic Party, they’re going to have to do what John Kerry advocated, act like you’re a centrist in order to get into office, and then do what you want.

Brian Kruger

Well, we had that moderate on your show twice. Dean Phillips was on your show twice last year, and he couldn’t get any traction, couldn’t even get a primary. They wouldn’t let him, they wouldn’t even open a primary to let him, and that was your guy. I mean, a self-made billionaire—well, his family’s—ran a nice business, regular guy, yet he has no quarter in the Democratic Party right now.

Richard Helppie

No, and Dean Phillips was an interesting case, because it was prime time for him. I think he was 54 years old, he had a great resume and he said, look, I’m a left of center guy, there won’t be any policy changes markedly from what Joe Biden says he’s going to do, but it’s time for a changing of the guard now. Would he have been the best candidate? We’ll never know, I thought it was a reasonable thing, but he wasn’t even allowed to get on a debate stage, whoever was the president between the two Trump terms.

Brian Kruger

And I don’t know how he would do on a debate stage, which to me is going to be very much a contest of who can say they hate Trump more, because there’s not a lot of policy going on with the Left. It’s just how much do you hate Trump, that’s what the followers want to hear. They really don’t want to hear anything about what are you going to do. Dean Phillips was not that guy, because he said, look, here’s what we need to do with healthcare, here’s what we need to do with education and economy and foreign policy, and that just does not work with what used to be the Democratic Party.

Richard Helppie

Brian, I want to pull you up. I want to pull you up a little bit on that. First of all, we haven’t seen what the Democrats are going to do or say so let’s let’s allow them to sort out their issues right now. You’ve seen it in this state. If you watch local television, the Republicans are trying to say Trump loves me more. And by the way, it’s the same token for people that are trying to look ahead to 2028, they’re trying to say which leading Republican loves Trump the most, because that’s going to be the guy.

Brian Kruger

Or Trump loves him too, because if Trump doesn’t love him and he’s out, you’re out too. You’re right, it goes both ways.

Richard Helppie

The only issue in the country is not Donald Trump is the president... this is what I’m saying... I started this by talking about the press and polarization, rather than a great example of polarization because we have people looking at the man, not at the policy. And guess what, America, we have checks and balances that are working. We have a bicameral legislature and we have a judicial system. All the fear-mongering and worst-case scenarios have gotten checked and balanced, and so, guess what, as we prepare to celebrate our 250th anniversary as a nation, we’re doing pretty good.

Brian Kruger

I agree.

Richard Helppie

And you can just ask the Scotts if they’re having fun. [Laughter]

Brian Kruger

That’s a good wrap.

Richard Helppie

Brian, it’s good to see you. So, this is your host, Rich Helppie. [Laughter] I don’t remember, what was our topic... I’m just.. but we’re signing off on The Common Bridge. Thanks for joining us.

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